Hirning donation

Kelly Hirning, top left, and Shawntelle Gustavus, top right, pose with children involved with the Boys & Girls Club of Southeast Idaho. Hirning Buick GMC donated $10,000 as part of the nonprofit’s annual fundraising campaign.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

POCATELLO — A fairly new nonprofit that provides after-school programs to the community’s children is making strong headway thanks to the support of those in the area and is excited to hit the ground running with new updates to its programs.

Just this past spring, the steering committee of what was previously known as the Future Boys & Girls Club of Portneuf Valley formed into an official board and voted to update its name to the Boys & Girls Club of Southeast Idaho.

MEC donation

The Mountain View Event Center donated $2,500 to the Boys & Girls Club of Southeast Idaho to help support their annual fundraising campaign.

