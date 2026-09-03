Glory and praise are not what draw people into emergency services.
But four East Idaho first responders were recognized for going above and beyond Tuesday, receiving the Idaho Medal of Honor at a ceremony in the Lincoln Auditorium at the Idaho State Capitol in Boise.
Pocatello police Cpl. Francisco Torres, a K-9 handler, and Sgt. Justin Buck, along with Idaho Falls Fire Department senior firefighters Travis Adams and Jeremy F. Newman, were among nine recipients from across the state — five law enforcement officers and four firefighters.
“These nine Idahoans showed extraordinary courage when their fellow Idahoans needed them most,” Gov. Brad Little said in a news release. “They put themselves in harm’s way to save others, knowing the risks they faced. Idaho stands with the men and women who wear the uniform. We back the blue, support the red, and honor these first responders for their courage, service and sacrifice.”
Courage, service and sacrifice are what they show every day, no matter the situation.
On July 21, 2025, Torres responded to a call about an 81-year-old woman struggling to breathe. Without any protective gear, he broke through the back door of a house filled with smoke, went in after her and carried her out.
Outside, she was unconscious and not breathing. Torres continued to aid her alongside other first responders until she was transported for medical care.
Another trait that is often overlooked is compassion, and Buck showed an abundance of it.
On May 9, 2025, Buck responded to a man standing on a ledge on the far side of the security fence on the Benton Street overpass.
He wrapped a tether line around himself, went around the fence and got close enough to touch the man and talk with him. Working with the fire department, Buck brought him down safely.
“I’m a firm believer that heroes wear badges; they don’t wear capes,” Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei said.
Torres and Buck are the latest from the department to show the community what it is about.
“Corporal Torres and Sergeant Buck are shining examples of our department’s mission, vision, values, expectations and leadership principles,” Schei said. “As a chief, it’s pretty humbling that these officers went above and beyond … and as the chief, it’s a blessing to serve with people of such great character.”
For Adams and Newman, the call to duty did not stop when they were off the clock.
On Oct. 5, 2025, the two were off duty when they arrived first at a two-vehicle crash on a rural roadway in Bingham County. A car had left the road and landed upside down in a canal, partially submerged, with four people trapped inside.
Without gear or swift-water training, Adams and Newman entered the cold, fast-moving water, climbed into the car and got all four occupants out, carrying them to medical care.
“The courage and selflessness Travis and Jeremy demonstrated that day are truly extraordinary,” Fire Chief Johan Olson said in a news release. “They saw people in danger and acted without hesitation, putting their own safety aside to save four lives. We are incredibly proud of them and grateful for the example they set.”
The other five recipients were honored for their actions on Canfield Mountain on June 29, 2025, when a gunman started a wildland fire near the Nettleton Gulch trailhead to lure first responders, then ambushed them.
Coeur d’Alene Fire Department Battalion Chief John Morrison and Kootenai County Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Frank Harwood were killed in the line of duty that day. The gunman, 20-year-old Wess Roley, died by suicide after deputies and police began pursuing him.
The medals went to Coeur d’Alene Fire Engineer David Tysdal, Northern Lakes Fire Protection District Capt. Ernst Fritz Wiedenhoff and Kootenai County deputies Harvey Ballman, Arek Brock and Joshua Orr.
Tysdal was among the first to arrive and was shot in the back and immediately paralyzed. He used his chin to call other responders and warn them about the ambush. On Tuesday he rolled his wheelchair forward to accept his medal from Little and received a standing ovation.
The Idaho Legislature created the Idaho Medal of Honor in 2004 to recognize law enforcement officers, firefighters and emergency medical service providers who distinguish themselves with gallantry and courage at the risk of their own lives. Ninety-two Idahoans had received it before Tuesday.
“Each recipient of this year’s Medal of Honor put aside any thought of personal safety to save the lives of strangers,” Attorney General Raúl Labrador said in a news release. “These men acted without hesitation in the most dangerous situations imaginable to protect others. They are a credit to their families, their agencies, to the state of Idaho, and I was honored and humbled to recognize such bravery.”
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