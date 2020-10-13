POCATELLO — A former student at Idaho State University has pleaded guilty in federal court to sexually exploiting an 8-year-old boy in a Pocatello campus bathroom in April 2019, according to court records.
Andrew John Jemmett, 20, most recently of Las Vegas, entered into a plea bargain with federal prosecutors on Thursday, agreeing to plead guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of a child, a level four federal offense, in exchange for prosecutors agreeing to not seek any additional charges against him, court records say.
Jemmett is accused of filming himself molesting and raping an 8-year-old boy at least once in a public restroom on ISU’s Pocatello campus beginning in April 2019, according to court records.
Police in Las Vegas arrested Jemmett in January for possessing child pornography after Jemmett’s significant other discovered the content on his Apple iPhone. Further investigation revealed that Jemmett produced the child pornography with the 8-year-old boy, court records say.
Jemmett knew the 8-year-old boy who he filmed while forcing the boy to engage in sexual acts on numerous occasions, of which he sold at least one of the videos online for $150. Jemmett used Snapchat to film the sexual acts and share them with other individuals, according to court records. The person who received the videos used PayPal to send money to Jemmett for receiving the videos, court records say.
Following Jemmett’s arrest, he admitted producing the videos and sending them to another person for money.
Jemmett was a student at ISU from fall 2017 to spring 2019, according to ISU spokesperson Stuart Summers. After leaving ISU, Jemmett moved to Las Vegas. After his arrest in Las Vegas, investigators learned the child pornography found on his cell phone was produced in Pocatello.
The federal offense of sexual exploitation of a minor child carries a minimum prison term of 15 years and a maximum sentence of 30 years. Additionally, Jemmett faces a term of supervised release lasting at least five years and up to the rest of his life and a fine of up to $250,000.
The plea arrangement Jemmett reached last week binds prosecutors to recommend a penalty within the United States Sentencing Commission Guidelines outlined above for the specific crime of sexually exploiting a minor child. However, the United States District Judge for Idaho assigned to the case, B. Lynn Winmill, is not bound to impose whatever sentence federal prosecutors recommend and can deliver the maximum penalty, or a greater one, if he so chooses.
Additionally, Jemmett, by pleading guilty via the plea arrangement, waives his right to withdraw his guilty plea regardless of the judge’s sentencing actions. He also waives his right to appeal the sentencing so long as the judge’s imposed sentence does not exceed the statutory maximum.
Jemmett also agreed to forfeit the Apple iPhone used in commission of the federal offense.
Following his release from any imposed prison sentence, Jemmett must register as a sex offender. For the length of his supervised release, Jemmett cannot use or possess a computer or electronic device connected to the internet, must not have any contact with minors unless approved by his probation officer and must participate in polygraph testing to monitor his compliance.
A sentencing date in Jemmett’s case has not yet been set.