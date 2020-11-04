Here are the final election results for contested races in Bannock and Power counties.
President of the United States (Bannock County vote totals)
- Jo Jorgensen (L) - 947 votes
- Brock Pierce (Ind) - 212 votes
- Donald J. Trump (R) - 23,331 votes
- Kanye West (I) - 205 votes
- Joseph R. Biden (D) - 14,682 votes
- Don Blankenship (C) - 87 votes
- Rocky De La Fuente (I) - 89 votes
United States Senator (Bannock County vote totals)
- Ray J. Writz (C) - 460 votes
- Natalie M. Fleming (I) - 1,433 votes
- Paulette Jordan (D) - 15,472 votes
- Jim Risch (R) - 22,048 votes
United States Representative, District 2 (Bannock County vote totals)
- C. Aaron Swisher (D) - 13,193 votes
- Pro-Life (C) - 745 votes
- Idaho Sierra Law (L) - 915 votes
- Mike Simpson (R) - 24,116 votes
Legislative District 28 State Senator
- Jim Guthrie (R) - 17,067 votes
- Dan Karlan (L) - 4,916 votes
Legislative District 28, Position A, State Representative
- Randy Armstrong (R) - 15,331 votes
- Mike Saville (D) - 7,466 votes
Legislative District 29, Position A, State Representative
- Dustin Whitney Manwaring (R) - 10,181 votes
- Chris Abernathy (D) - 8,753 votes
Bannock County Commissioner First District
- Lorin W. Nielsen (I) - 13,328 votes
- Robert Ballard (I) - 7,453 votes
- Ernie Moser (R) - 17,005 votes
Bannock County Commissioner Second District
- Lisa Alexander (D) - 15,661 votes
- Jeff Hough (R) - 22,825 votes
Bannock County Sherriff
- Tony Manu (R) - 27,552 votes
- Nate Stewart (I) - 10,186 votes
Study of proposed Pocatello and Chubbuck merger into one city
- Yes - 17,852 votes
- No - 20,464 votes
Bond to fund new Portneuf Library
- In Favor - 4,861 votes
- Against - 5,494 votes
Bond to fund new McCammon fire station
- In Favor - 242 votes
- Against - 130 votes
Power County Sheriff
- Joshua Campbell (R) - 2,129 votes
- Max Sprague (D) - 927 votes
Power County Prosecutor
- Anson Call (R) - 2,724 votes
- Abe Luca (Write-In) - 50 votes