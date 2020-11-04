polls

Here are the final election results for contested races in Bannock and Power counties.

President of the United States (Bannock County vote totals)

  • Jo Jorgensen (L) - 947 votes 
  • Brock Pierce (Ind) - 212 votes 
  • Donald J. Trump (R) - 23,331 votes
  • Kanye West (I) - 205 votes
  • Joseph R. Biden (D) - 14,682 votes 
  • Don Blankenship (C) - 87 votes
  • Rocky De La Fuente (I) - 89 votes 

United States Senator (Bannock County vote totals)

  • Ray J. Writz (C) - 460 votes 
  • Natalie M. Fleming (I) - 1,433 votes 
  • Paulette Jordan (D) - 15,472 votes 
  • Jim Risch (R) - 22,048 votes 

United States Representative, District 2 (Bannock County vote totals)

  • C. Aaron Swisher (D) - 13,193 votes 
  • Pro-Life (C) - 745 votes 
  • Idaho Sierra Law (L) - 915 votes 
  • Mike Simpson (R) - 24,116 votes

Legislative District 28 State Senator 

  • Jim Guthrie (R) - 17,067 votes 
  • Dan Karlan (L) - 4,916 votes 

Legislative District 28, Position A, State Representative 

  • Randy Armstrong (R) - 15,331 votes 
  • Mike Saville (D) - 7,466 votes 

Legislative District 29, Position A, State Representative 

  • Dustin Whitney Manwaring (R) - 10,181 votes 
  • Chris Abernathy (D) - 8,753 votes 

Bannock County Commissioner First District 

  • Lorin W. Nielsen (I) - 13,328 votes
  • Robert Ballard (I) - 7,453 votes
  • Ernie Moser (R) - 17,005 votes

Bannock County Commissioner Second District 

  • Lisa Alexander (D) - 15,661 votes 
  • Jeff Hough (R) - 22,825 votes

Bannock County Sherriff

  • Tony Manu (R) - 27,552 votes
  • Nate Stewart (I) - 10,186 votes 

Study of proposed Pocatello and Chubbuck merger into one city

  • Yes - 17,852 votes 
  • No - 20,464 votes 

Bond to fund new Portneuf Library 

  • In Favor - 4,861 votes
  • Against - 5,494 votes 

Bond to fund new McCammon fire station 

  • In Favor - 242 votes 
  • Against - 130 votes 

Power County Sheriff 

  • Joshua Campbell (R) - 2,129 votes
  • Max Sprague (D) - 927 votes

Power County Prosecutor 

  • Anson Call (R) - 2,724 votes
  • Abe Luca (Write-In) - 50 votes