On Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 10:53 a.m., Idaho State Police investigated a fatality crash westbound on US Highway 30 at 2000 East, west of Filer.
Carolyn Cornie, 84, of Buhl, was travelling eastbound in the westbound lane on US30 in a 2013 Subaru Outback.
Saha Karahasanovic, 41, of Twin Falls, was travelling westbound on US30 in a 2014 Nissan Sentra along with passengers Amina Karahasanovic, 20, of Twin Falls, and a juvenile.
Cornie struck the Nissan head-on.
Saha was transported by air ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. Amina was transported by ground ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls and later was also transported by air ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
Both Cornie and the juvenile passenger in the Nissan succumbed to their injuries at the scene of the crash. Next of kin has been notified.
The roadway was blocked for approximately three and a half hours.
Idaho State Police were assisted at the scene by the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, Magic Valley Paramedics, Buhl Fire Department and the Idaho Transportation Department.
This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.