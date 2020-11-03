polls

Here are the latest election results with only a small number of precincts reporting. 

President of the United States (Idaho vote totals)

  • Jo Jorgensen (L) - 464 votes 
  • Brock Pierce (Ind) - 121 votes 
  • Donald J. Trump (R) - 12,104 votes
  • Kanye West (I) - 88 votes
  • Joseph R. Biden (D) - 11,054 votes 
  • Don Blankenship (C) - 49 votes
  • Rocky "Rocky" De La Fuente (I) - 47 votes 

United States Senator (Idaho vote totals)

  • Ray J. Writz (C) - 206 votes 
  • Natalie M. Fleming (I) - 664 votes 
  • Paulette Jordan (D) - 11,123 votes 
  • Jim Risch (R) - 11,979 votes 

United States Representative, District 2 (Idaho vote totals)

  • C. Aaron Swisher (D) - 10,005 votes 
  • Pro-Life (C) - 345 votes 
  • Idaho Sierra Law (L) - 385 votes 
  • Mike Simpson (R) - 12,994

Legislative District 28 State Senator 

  • Jim Guthrie (R) - 8,280 votes 
  • Dan Karlan (L) - 3,008 votes 

Legislative District 28, Position A, State Representative 

  • Randy Armstrong (R) - 7,182 votes 
  • Mike Saville (D) - 4,775 votes 

Legislative District 29, Position A, State Representative 

  • Dustin Whitney Manwaring (R) - 5,371 votes 
  • Chris Abernathy (D) - 6,331 votes 

Bannock County Commissioner First District 

  • Lorin W. Nielsen (I) - 9,124 votes
  • Robert Ballard (I) - 4,485 votes
  • Ernie Moser (R) - 9,263 votes

Bannock County Commissioner Second District 

  • Lisa Alexander (D) - 11,311 votes 
  • Jeff Hough (R) - 12,173 votes

Bannock County Sherriff

  • Tony Manu (R) - 16,093 votes
  • Nate Stewart (I) - 6,717 votes 

Consolidation of Pocatello and Chubbuck into one city

  • Yes - 11,078 votes 
  • No - 12, 276 votes 

Bond to fund new Portneuf Library 

  • In Favor - 2, 744 votes
  • Against - 3,417 votes 

Bond to fund new McCammon fire station 

  • In Favor - 92 votes 
  • Against - 53 votes 

Power County Sheriff

  • Joshua Campbell (R)
  • Max Sprague (D)

Power County Prosecutor

  • Anson Call (R)
  • Abe Luca (Write-In) 