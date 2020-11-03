Here are the latest election results with only a small number of precincts reporting.
President of the United States (Idaho vote totals)
- Jo Jorgensen (L) - 464 votes
- Brock Pierce (Ind) - 121 votes
- Donald J. Trump (R) - 12,104 votes
- Kanye West (I) - 88 votes
- Joseph R. Biden (D) - 11,054 votes
- Don Blankenship (C) - 49 votes
- Rocky "Rocky" De La Fuente (I) - 47 votes
United States Senator (Idaho vote totals)
- Ray J. Writz (C) - 206 votes
- Natalie M. Fleming (I) - 664 votes
- Paulette Jordan (D) - 11,123 votes
- Jim Risch (R) - 11,979 votes
United States Representative, District 2 (Idaho vote totals)
- C. Aaron Swisher (D) - 10,005 votes
- Pro-Life (C) - 345 votes
- Idaho Sierra Law (L) - 385 votes
- Mike Simpson (R) - 12,994
Legislative District 28 State Senator
- Jim Guthrie (R) - 8,280 votes
- Dan Karlan (L) - 3,008 votes
Legislative District 28, Position A, State Representative
- Randy Armstrong (R) - 7,182 votes
- Mike Saville (D) - 4,775 votes
Legislative District 29, Position A, State Representative
- Dustin Whitney Manwaring (R) - 5,371 votes
- Chris Abernathy (D) - 6,331 votes
Bannock County Commissioner First District
- Lorin W. Nielsen (I) - 9,124 votes
- Robert Ballard (I) - 4,485 votes
- Ernie Moser (R) - 9,263 votes
Bannock County Commissioner Second District
- Lisa Alexander (D) - 11,311 votes
- Jeff Hough (R) - 12,173 votes
Bannock County Sherriff
- Tony Manu (R) - 16,093 votes
- Nate Stewart (I) - 6,717 votes
Consolidation of Pocatello and Chubbuck into one city
- Yes - 11,078 votes
- No - 12, 276 votes
Bond to fund new Portneuf Library
- In Favor - 2, 744 votes
- Against - 3,417 votes
Bond to fund new McCammon fire station
- In Favor - 92 votes
- Against - 53 votes
Power County Sheriff
- Joshua Campbell (R)
- Max Sprague (D)
Power County Prosecutor
- Anson Call (R)
- Abe Luca (Write-In)