WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump faces a "big decision" to make a deal with Iran or "annihilate" the country, he told the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday.
During a 37-minute speech to his international counterparts, including Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, in New York City, Trump asked, "Will a deal be made with Iran that lets them rebuild and create a far greater country than it ever was before?
"Or do I annihilate the Islamic Republic and do it quickly … Do I drive them into hell with no chance of survival and no hope of future greatness or generations?" he said.
Speaking at the annual gathering aimed at promoting multilateral discussion among 193 member nations, Trump suggested Iranian leaders were waiting to see the results of the approaching midterm elections for control of Congress before any major negotiating decision.
"I believe we'll make a deal right after the election because it doesn't make sense for them not to," he said. "They're waiting to see how I do in the midterm election. What they don't realize is that I'm not running."
Iran tied to GOP midterm woes
Republicans running to maintain the majority in Congress in November face a difficult task amid sinking public support for Trump's costly, months-long war in Iran.
The Pentagon has confirmed 19 U.S. troops have died in the conflict, though The Washington Post has reported a more accurate count is either 22 or 23. Roughly 830 service members have been injured.
And the war has spiked the price of fuel to record levels.
Trump's approval rating hit a record low of 32 percent, according to the latest polling figures published Monday by Reuters/Ipsos.
Diesel hit a new high Tuesday, reaching a national average of $6.52 per gallon, according to AAA. Gasoline hovered at $4.47 a gallon.
The cost of energy commodities and services, a main driver of current inflation, is up 16.3 percent over last year, according to the latest U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics consumer price index.
Iran maintains its stranglehold on the Strait of Hormuz, a major global petroleum trade passageway, amid a U.S. naval blockade. And Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen are now targeting the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, a chokepoint for Saudi Arabian oil exports.
The U.S. Senate is expected to vote on yet another War Powers Resolution this week aimed at curbing Trump's military actions in Iran. Seven House Republicans joined Democrats Sept. 16 in passing a measure to stop Trump's unilateral decision-making in Iran.
'They want to talk'
Trump told reporters just before 2 p.m. Eastern that U.S. officials had met with Iranian leaders after his speech for what he described as "a very good meeting." He did not provide further detail, according to reporters who traveled with him to New York City.
Speaking to reporters just before 1 p.m. Eastern, Trump said he believed "a settlement is going to be reached."
"They want to talk to us," Trump said. "They have been talking to us even today. They've been talking to us. The relationship is developing, I'd say. But we can't let them (have a nuclear weapon). They understand that. … And there's a price to pay for that."
White House pool
Trump's trip to New York City also comes as major U.S. media organizations refused to distribute video, audio or photos of the president after he banned CNN, MS Now and Politico from the White House. The three organizations have sued on First Amendment grounds.
He told reporters Tuesday he has a right "to clean out fake news," which he also described as "dangerous."
When pressed by a reporter on how the media outlets are "dangerous," Trump responded: "When they make statements about the war, when they make false statements, false stories, and they don't have sources, but they say they do, it's very dangerous for our country."
Iran's Permanent Mission to the U.N. did not immediately respond to States Newsroom's request for comment. An email address listed for Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs appeared to be inoperable.
Upon arrival at the United Nations this week, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araqchi criticized what he called a "cowardly" war launched by the U.S. in conjunction with Israel on Feb. 28, according to a translation posted on his ministry's website.
"This year, after the war that took place, it is natural that this rostrum will be a place to express the oppression of the Iranian people, the martyrs of Iran, the martyrs of Minab School, and at the head of them, our martyred leader and leader," Abbas Araqchi said, referring to early strikes during the war that killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, his family members and more than 100 elementary school children.
Iranian security forces killed thousands of Iranians in January as part of a crackdown on protests against the current government, according to Human Rights Watch and other advocates and observers.
Threat repeated
Trump's speech Tuesday was not the first time he's threatened a choice between striking peace with or heavily attacking Iran.
Just before a short-lived ceasefire between Iran and the U.S. took effect in April, Trump threatened "a whole civilization will die" if Iran did not cooperate with U.S. demands.
The comment drummed up vocal opposition from some Republicans.
Speaking about another military conflict, Trump said his Board of Peace was working to stabilize the Palestinian territory of the Gaza Strip following three years of bombardment by the Israeli government. When listing the countries involved in that effort, he twice mispronounced Kazakhstan.
The board claimed in a statement in July it reached an agreement for the "COMPLETE DISARMAMENT" of Hamas, the militant organization that attacked Israel Oct. 7, 2023, though the conflict remains ongoing.
Trump highlighted in his Tuesday remarks to global leaders the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, and claimed the U.S. "is stronger today than ever before." He repeated familiar refrains on domestic policies, including his immigration agenda and crime statistics in the nation's capital.
He also briefly mentioned he would require federal documents to use the term "super intelligence" in place of "artificial intelligence." Trump has ardently defended the use of AI without guardrails in recent weeks after tech leaders issued a warning to slow its development.
The White House pointed States Newsroom to Trump's comments to the press following the speech.
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