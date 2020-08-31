POCATELLO — A pit bull that had been missing for almost two weeks after being involved in a fatal wreck that claimed the life of its owner was located south of Pocatello on Saturday.
Bobbi Matkin is the former daughter-in-law and friend of Tamara Green, 53, of Pocatello, who died on Aug. 17 after she veered off of City Creek Road on the city's West Bench last week while driving her 1991 Chevrolet Blazer. The vehicle overturned, Green was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the SUV, said Idaho State Police, adding that Green succumbed to her injuries at the scene.
Green’s 5-year-old pit bull mix, Copper Lynn, was inside the vehicle at the time of the crash and, likely scared and traumatized, fled from the scene, Matkin said. After organizing several unsuccessful search parties to bring Copper Lynn home, Matkin contacted the Idaho State Journal last week for some assistance.
Late Saturday morning a family friend of Green’s spotted the dog in a field out near the Fort Hall Mine Landfill south of Pocatello, more than 7 miles from the accident scene. Several individuals had posted to the Journal’s social media pages about seeing Copper Lynn in that area.
“When we found him, he didn’t want to move at all,” Matkin said. “He would not take food or water but did start moving about once he saw a close family friend. He licked his face once and then sunk back down. I think another day out there and we would have lost him.”
Though Green’s friends were able to bring Copper Lynn home, he was emaciated, dehydrated and overly skittish when they found him, Matkin said. His poor condition will require several regular veterinary visits over the next couple weeks, said Matkin, adding that she has started several online fundraising campaigns to help offset some of the medical costs.
Those interested in contributing to Copper Lynn’s recovery fund can contact 208-479-9311 to request the information for the veterinarian for direct donations as well as avenues to donate via Facebook Messenger Pay, Cash App, Venmo or PayPal.
Matkin said she is beyond grateful for all the help she received in trying to locate Copper Lynn and although he has a long road ahead of him, at least he is now reunited with his other canine companion that Green owned and family friends he knows and trusts.
“A close family friend will keep Copper Lynn, which is great because she has Tamara’s other dog, too, so now they are back together,” Matkin said. “He is a survivor and has a tough few weeks ahead of him but he is coming along and is with family now.”