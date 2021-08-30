POCATELLO — Local municipal and school board races are starting to take shape with Friday's filing deadline approaching for the Nov. 2 election.
In the Pocatello mayor's race, Mayor Brian Blad will face City Council member Christine Stevens.
Kathleen Lewis has filed to run in seat four of the Pocatello City Council. Council member Linda Leeuwrik will seek reelection against Lydia Noble in seat five. Councilmember Rick Cheatum has filed to run for reelection in seat six.
In the Chubbuck mayor's race, Mayor Kevin England will run against council member Dan Heiner. Councilmember Roger Hernandez will run for reelection in seat two against David Hall. Council member Ryan Lewis has filed to run in seat four.
For the Pocatello Chubbuck School District 25 Board of Trustees, Dave Mattson, who is the board's chairman, has filed to run in zone five. Deanna Judy has also filed to run in zone five. Clayton Armstrong has filed to run in zone two.