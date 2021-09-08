Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation2@journalnet.com for help creating one.
POCATELLO — The remains of another individual have been positively identified. At this time, six individuals have been positively identified.
Staff from the Idaho State Police Forensic Services office is assisting detectives in determining the identities of the remaining six unidentified individuals using fingerprints and DNA.
Officers are assisting the Idaho Division of Occupational and Professional Licenses (DOPL) in returning the remains of cremated individuals to next of kin. Contact information for next of kin has been obtained for several sets of remains, and those individuals will begin receiving phone calls from officers or staff from DOPL to make arrangements to receive them. If contacted individuals have additional questions regarding receiving remains, please contact the Pocatello Police Department at 208-234-6121.
Again, we thank everyone for their patience and understanding as officers continue to work through the tips and information they’ve received from the public.
Story continues below video
If you have a tip or are requesting information about a deceased loved one, please complete the form at https://reportacrime.pocatello.us. Once you are on the website, scroll down and click on “Information or Documentation Only Report” then complete the required form. You’ll receive an automated email confirming receipt of your report. When completing the online report, please provide the decedent’s name, date of birth, and date of passing (if possible), along with any other information you feel may be helpful to the investigation. Also, communicate with other family members and try to establish one person as the point of contact. This will help reduce duplicate reporting of information.
If you do not have access to a computer or smartphone, there are computers at the Marshall Public Library as well as in our front lobby. If reporting online is not possible, you can contact the Police Department at 208-234-6121.
For mental health support related to this case, a list of counseling services in the area compiled by Pocatello Police Department staff can be found at https://local.nixle.com/alert/8957904/.