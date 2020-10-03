Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 42 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (15 in Bannock County, 3 in Bear Lake County, 9 in Bingham County, 2 in Butte County, 4 in Caribou County, and 9 in Franklin County) in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 3,193. Out of the 3,193 cases, 2,547 have recovered from COVID-19.
For southeast Idaho specific information about the novel coronavirus, please visit https://siphidaho.org/coronavirus.php.
To help prevent the spread of this virus, it is more important than ever that the public follows the following prevention methods.
· Follow Governor Little’s Statewide Stay-Healthy Idaho Order at rebound.idaho.gov.
· Wear cloth face coverings in public places.
· Practice social distancing (6ft).
· Stay home if you are sick.
· Avoid people who are sick.
· Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
· Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue or your sleeve when you cough or sneeze.
· Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
· Cleaning and disinfecting surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs using a disinfecting solution.