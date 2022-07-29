LOGAN, Utah — Chants of “mac and cheese” were heard outside the Schreiber Foods factory in Logan on Friday afternoon as the company and location became the home to a new Guinness World Record.

Weighing in at 2,151 kilograms, the factory’s mac and cheese dish of 4,742 pounds crushed the record of just under 2,500 pounds set by the Cabot Creamery Cooperative and Chef John Folse & Company in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 2010.

Morrisons and Ashcraft photo

Craig Ashcraft, Jenna Morrison, and Chrissie Morrison enjoy their bacon-topped mac and cheese.
pot of mac

Delyelah Reyes stands with a pot of mac and cheese. She brought the pot from home to load up on free noodles for dinner.