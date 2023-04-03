Coleton Paul Murphy

Coleton Paul Murphy

 Photo courtesy of the Bannock County Sheriff's Office

CHUBBUCK — A 31-year-old Chubbuck man was arrested recently after police say he attempted to strangle a local woman.

Coleton Paul Murphy, was arrested on March 25 and charged with felony attempted strangulation following an incident involving a local woman at home on Chickadee Drive, according to a police report the Idaho State Journal recently obtained.

