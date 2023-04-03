CHUBBUCK — A 31-year-old Chubbuck man was arrested recently after police say he attempted to strangle a local woman.
Coleton Paul Murphy, was arrested on March 25 and charged with felony attempted strangulation following an incident involving a local woman at home on Chickadee Drive, according to a police report the Idaho State Journal recently obtained.
Additionally, Murphy was charged with misdemeanor violation of a no-contact order and felony witness intimidation for allegedly calling the woman from the Bannock County Jail after the incident and begging her not to press charges against him, police said.
Chubbuck police were dispatched to the home on Chickadee Drive around 3 p.m. on March 25 for the report of a physical disturbance involving a man and a woman. Upon arrival, officers interviewed the woman, who said that a verbal argument turned physical and involved Murphy placing both of his hands around her neck and attempting to strangle her, police said.
The woman told officers that she was able to punch Murphy in the face and free herself, at which point she fled the home and called police, according to the report.
Officers contacted Murphy as he was walking away from the scene on Chickadee Drive. He told police that he threw a computer hard drive in the direction of the woman, though he never put his hands on her.
Murphy was then charged with felony attempted strangulation and arrested, police said.
He was transported to the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello and appeared in front of 6th District Magistrate Judge David Hooste for an arraignment hearing on March 27.
Murphy’s bond was set at $10,000 and a no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
On March 28, Murphy allegedly called the victim from the Bannock County Jail and begged her not to press charges against him.
He was then charged with misdemeanor violation of a no-contact order and felony witness intimidation, court records show.
Prosecutors on April 10 will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial during a preliminary hearing.
If convicted of the felony attempted strangulation and witness intimidation charges, Murphy faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.
