POCATELLO — Joseph Hornof, 41, of Blackfoot, was sentenced to 24 years in federal prison for two counts of distribution of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced today.

Hornof was convicted of all three charges by a federal jury sitting in Pocatello after a three-day trial in January 2023. Hornof faced a 15-year mandatory minimum sentence due to a prior sex offense against a child from 2009 in Bannock County.

