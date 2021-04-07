POCATELLO — An elderly woman was injured in a two-vehicle wreck near the Bannock County Courthouse on Wednesday afternoon.
The collision between a car and SUV occurred at East Center Street and Eighth Avenue around 2 p.m.
The elderly woman, who was an occupant of the car, was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries suffered in the crash, police said.
The wreck temporarily shut down the intersection of East Center Street and Eighth Avenue.
Both vehicles were heavily damaged in the collision.
The crash remains under investigation by Pocatello police.
The names of the elderly woman and others involved in the crash as well as details on how the collision occurred have not yet been released.