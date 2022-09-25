Pocatello Fire Department ambulances at the scene of Sunday afternoon's motorhome crash on Interstate 15 between McCammon and Inkom.
Idaho State Police are investigating a crash that occurred at approximately 12:45 pm on Sunday, September 25, 2022, on northbound I-15 at milepost 51 between Inkom and McCammon.
The driver of a 2007 Holiday Rambler motorhome pulling a 2019 Jeep Wrangler was northbound on I-15.
The front tire of the motorhome had a blowout, and the vehicle drove off the road over the lava rocks.
The motorhome was occupied by a 64-year-old-male driver, and a 64-year-old-female passenger, both from Centerville, UT.
The female passenger was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. The driver and passenger were transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital.
The incident remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.
