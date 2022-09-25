Ambulances

Pocatello Fire Department ambulances at the scene of Sunday afternoon's motorhome crash on Interstate 15 between McCammon and Inkom. 

 Kyle Riley/For The Journal

Idaho State Police are investigating a crash that occurred at approximately 12:45 pm on Sunday, September 25, 2022, on northbound I-15 at milepost 51 between Inkom and McCammon.

The driver of a 2007 Holiday Rambler motorhome pulling a 2019 Jeep Wrangler was northbound on I-15.