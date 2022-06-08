POCATELLO — Four more artists have been announced as performers at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre this summer.
The Country Concert Series, which is powered by Idaho Central Credit Union and brings nine top country artists to both Boise and Pocatello, announced Thursday that multi-platinum superstar Uncle Kracker will play at the amphitheatre on Oct. 1.
Tickets are available for this show now at idahoconcertseries.com.
Boasting No. 1 hits such as “Follow Me,” “Smile” and the Kenny Chesney duet “When The Sun Goes Down,” Uncle Kracker has played sold-out shows across the country and appeared everywhere from the American Country Music Awards to Late Night With Conan O'Brien. His Dobie Gray cover of “Drift Away” set a Billboard record for most weeks at No. 1 on any chart, a staggering 28 weeks. Ten years later, he is back in the studio working on his new album, set to release next year.
The Country Concert Series also announced Thursday that legendary country superstars Sawyer Brown, with support from Logan Mize, will play at the amphitheatre on Sept. 17.
Since forming more than five decades ago, Sawyer Brown has performed more than 4,500 shows and traveled more than a million miles performing hits from their 23 albums, including a whopping 50 chart singles. The band, who has amassed countless CMA, ACM, and CMT awards over the years, will be sharing the stage with Logan Mize, whose “Better Off Gone” was recently certified Gold by the RIAA, and who has logged over 350 millions streams on different platforms.
Additionally, Grammy Award-winning country icon Dwight Yoakam will be taking the stage in Pocatello on Friday, August 12.
With more than 25 million albums sold worldwide (nine of which are certified platinum or multi-platinum and five of which topped Billboard’s Country Albums chart), Dwight Yoakam has cemented his place as one of the all-time greats in country music history. In addition to his storied musical career, Yoakam is a formidable film and television actor who has appeared in over 40 feature films, including "Sling Blade" and "Panic Room." Most recently, he was on the big screen in Clint Eastwood's latest film, "Cry Macho."
Tickets for thee three shows go on sale June 10 at countryconcertseries.com.
Sponsors for the Country Concert Series includes Go Out Local, CTC, Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company of Idaho, Idaho State Journal, Teton Honda, Teton Volkswagen, Booth Architecture PLLC, VanDyk Mortgage Corporation, Portneuf Health Trust, Healthy City, USA, Deschutes Brewery, White Claw Hard Seltzer, Boneyard Beer, Lone River Ranch Water, Two Towns Cider house, Sockeye Brewing, Pabst Blue Ribbon, Precept Wine, Jack Daniel's Country Cocktails, J. SEED's Apple Cider Whiskey, and Uncle Ed's DMN GOOD Vodka.
Additionally, the Idaho Summer Concert Series — which brings nine classic rock, alternative rock, hip-hop and other artists to both Boise and Pocatello — announced legendary rockers Candlebox, with support from The Glorious Sons and Ayron Jones, will play at the amphitheatre on Sept. 30.
Emerging from the embers of the early ’90s grunge scene, Candlebox found mainstream success by diluting the punk and indie elements inherent in its original form and injecting a more bluesy, classic-style hard rock. After their eponymous debut album was certified quadruple-platinum, the band issued two more records before ceasing operations in 2000. Since re-forming six years later, Candlebox has remained both active and prolific, releasing four additional efforts that show how the more challenging aspects of grunge can be polished into a sound that mainstream rock radio can embrace without reservation.
Tickets are available for this show now at idahoconcertseries.com.
The Pocatello Summer Concert Series is sponsored by Go Out Local, Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company of Idaho, Idaho State Journal, Teton Honda, Teton Volkswagen, Booth Architecture PLLC, Portneuf Health Trust, Health Trust USA, Jack Daniel's Country Cocktails, Deschutes Brewery, Pabst Blue Ribbon, Two Towns Cider House, Precept Wine and Sockeye Brewing.