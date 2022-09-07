World Trade Center Replica

Miguel Dominic next to the 5 foot tall World Trade Center replica that will be on display at the 9/11 memorial event on Sunday at the Bannock County Veterans Memorial Building.

 Photo courtesy of Miguel Dominic

POCATELLO — Local veterans are preparing to display two twin tower replicas at Sunday's 9/11 memorial event at the Bannock County Veterans Memorial Building.

Miguel Dominic, an Army veteran living in Pocatello who had the idea to build the replicas, explained the towers were built by Gateway Habitat for Humanity Builders. Dominic, who is originally from New York, described the feeling of having the models in Pocatello.