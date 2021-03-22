I would like to acknowledge and thank Southeast Idaho Public Health (SIPH) for the phenomenal job they are doing in vaccinating the people in our region. Maggie Mann and her crew have gone and continue to go above and beyond in making sure those eligible can receive timely doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Maggie’s daily updates have guided us through the pandemic for over a year now, and I am very grateful for that. Since January, 2021, from the initial e-mail sign-ups, to making appointments online or via phone, to the first injections, to phoning each person to reschedule after the supply was delayed, to the current injection clinics, each vaccine has been handled efficiently and professionally. After the first dose, they made the second appointment for us on-site and texted three reminders. My husband and I received our second doses of the Pfizer vaccine on March 17. The whole experience was positive for both of us. Thank you SIPH!!
Barbara Kurtz,
Pocatello