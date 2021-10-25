Q: Do you support how the school board has handled the COVID-19 pandemic? What if anything would you do differently?
A: From the onset of the pandemic, the PCSD 25 Board of Trustees has endeavored to provide measured guidance to the district and its stakeholders in compliance with Idaho Education Law. Under the current Board’s leadership, the district has provided continuity of learning with a robust action plan that addresses the challenges of providing educational services in the midst of a pandemic.
There are a few pandemic success stories that stand out to me as we worked to keep schools open for in-person learning:
In March 2020, we launched the 1:1 Chromebook Initiative with the distribution of 12,500 devices, one to every PCSD 25 learner for use in both in-person and remote learning. This action positioned the school district to be responsive to an ever-changing educational landscape and increased equity of access to education for every learner.
The Board adopted its Roadmap for the Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services. The first guiding principle of the Roadmap is to prioritize the success, safety and well-being of PCSD 25 learners and staff. The document prioritizes in-person learning, five days a week for the duration of the school year.
Under the Board’s direction, the district developed a survey for stakeholders to provide input in the development of its ESSER III Plan - Use of Funds to address the continuous and safe operation of in-person learning. The survey data reported staff retention as the respondents’ first priority, which underscores the critical importance to retain the staff members that have gone above and beyond staff to deliver high quality educational services.
The Board of Trustees has often been placed in a difficult position without clear direction from other governing agencies. We have relied upon the cooperation of our school communities to remain in school and to maintain all of our activities.
Q: What are your thoughts on the retirement of Pocatello High School's Indians mascot? Would you support bringing the Indians mascot back?
A: Trustees serving on public school boards are required to address complex issues that can become controversial in today’s highly charged political climate. The question to retire the Pocatello High
School Indians mascot has been posed repeatedly over three decades. At the request of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribal leadership, the current Board completed a thorough review before making the determination to retire the Indians mascot.
Similar action has taken place across the country. In the first half of 2020, the National Congress of American Indians reported that 63 schools, including PHS, changed their Native “themed” mascot.
The Board took measures to apprise the public of the status and next steps at every stage of the process. Communication involved media releases, television news stories, newspaper articles, social media posts, district email and Infinite Campus messaging platform. Hundreds, if not thousands, letters and emails were received both against and in favor of the decision. Multiple Board meetings were held with public testimony.
Ultimately, our obligation as the governing body of the school district is to listen to the recommendation being presented and then, after thoughtful and careful deliberation, make a final decision regarding any next steps moving forward.
After public input from stakeholders that included PHS students, staff, alumni, business leaders and community members, PHS has adopted Thunder as its new mascot. Pocatello High School will continue its rich tradition of paying tribute to its namesake, Chief Pocatello, with a vision is to weave Thunder into the wonderful history of the school while stepping forward into an exciting new era of Poky Pride.
As the Chairman of the Board, I stand behind the final decision and the process leading up to it. The PHS student body has embraced Thunder. The PHS staff has embraced Thunder. The community has overwhelmingly embraced Thunder.
Roll Thunder.
Q: The school board in recent years has at times found itself in conflict with its constituents, the most notable incident being the effort to recall three board members earlier this year. What would you do to improve the board's relationship with those it represents?
A: I am grateful to the community members who spoke with their vote to retain three Board members, including myself, and defeat the recall effort.
I have and will continue to listen to the input and viewpoints from all stakeholders whether verbal or written. I appreciate knowing that if a particular topic or agenda item is important enough for someone to take the time to reach out to me, I will listen. I believe in being involved in the community and approachable. In addition to being on the Board of Trustees, I am an active Chamber member, member of the ISU Football Alumni Team (FAT Club) and a former CASA volunteer prior to being elected to the board.
I want to reiterate my motto which is, “I’ll show up.” Through the good times and the rough times, I know what I’ve signed up for and what I will continue to sustain my commitment if reelected. Although this is a volunteer position without compensation, I take it very seriously. I understand that I will be entrusted to make hard decisions, but I am up to the task.
I appreciate the opportunity to serve and give back to our community and look forward to serving at least another four years.
Q: What is your vision for SD25?
A: I have served as a school board member since 2013, where I have provided governance and assisted in developing a vision for the district. I have a solid understanding of district operations. I am actively involved in training/workshops hosted through Idaho School Boards Association. I attend a variety of monthly meetings to conduct a complexity of school district business. I understand budgeting, goal setting and facility maintenance.
Our district consistently exceeds the state average in state testing and graduation rates. My vision is to continue to improve student achievement and continuity of instruction by providing teachers and staff the environment and tools they need to teach at the highest level. We need to hire the best and keep the best.
Maintaining a financially sound district with fiscal responsibility to patrons is important. Regarding levies, we ask for what we need from taxpayers to offset the difference from state funding to accomplish our goals for staff salaries, facilities, and operational expenses.
Let’s continue the momentum of the district’s five-year Outdoor Facilities Plan. Along with quality instruction, the improvements to our outdoor facilities give our kids safe and competitive venues while supporting community events.
I’ll maintain the strong collaboration with district administration to ensure adequate space/buildings for a growing community, including the creation of a Career Technical Education (CTE) school.
While I am originally from California, I call Pocatello my home. I was fortunate to receive a scholarship to play football and pursue my college degree at ISU. I believe that since I was given that opportunity in the Pocatello/Chubbuck community, I should give back through my service. I have children and grandchildren that have benefitted from a PCSD 25 education. As the slogan states on my signs, I want to protect our future by giving local children the best educational and activity opportunities possible. My voting record supports these goals.