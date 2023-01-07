At 1:46 PM Saturday, the Owyhee County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch received its first 911 call related to a roof collapse at Givens Hot Springs located at 11309 Highway 78 in Owyhee County, southwest Idaho.
Callers reported the roof over the geothermal pool had collapsed and there were injuries. It was reported that there were several patrons in the pool and pool area at the time of the collapse.
Owyhee County Sheriff’s Office, Marsing Ambulances, Murphy Reynolds Wilson Quick Response Unit and MRW Fire all responded to the scene.
An Owyhee County Sheriff’s Office Deputy was the first responder on scene and arrived within 11 minutes of the initial 911 call. Deputies assisted with evacuating patrons and triaging patients.
Six patients were transported from the scene by ground ambulance and at least one patient was transported by private vehicle to local hospitals. Injuries included head, shoulder, extremity injuries, and lacerations. Patient ages range from approximately 9–70 years old. All patients were stable and conscious at the time of transport.
Owyhee County Sheriff’s Office contacted and took statements from patrons and employees at the scene. Any witnesses or patrons that were no longer on scene upon the arrival of law enforcement are asked to contact the Owyhee County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch to provide their contact information and report of any injuries. Owyhee County Dispatch non-emergency phone number is 208-495-1154 ext 2.
The cause of the roof collapse is unknown at this time and appears to be structural. There was no snow fall or snow accumulation in the area at the time of the collapse.
Givens Hot Springs is a privately-owned recreation site that includes an indoor geothermal swimming pool, event center, and camping area.
The Owyhee County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Marsing Ambulance crew, Murphy Reynolds Wilson Quick Response Unit and MRW Fire members for their quick response to the scene and their professionalism as these agencies are 100% volunteers.
