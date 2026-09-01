POCATELLO — Portneuf Valley Quilters’ Guild is announcing its biennial quilt show, Quilt Fest 2026. The show will be held from Oct. 2-3 at the Mountain View Event Center in Pocatello. The hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 2 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 3.
The show includes vendors, a quilt raffle, a silent auction, a boutique, hourly demonstrations, a block challenge, a vintage sewing machine display, and beautiful quilts and inspiration.
The guild is excited to offer the following vendors at Quilt Fest this year: Alan’s Quilt & Vac; All’s Fair; Amazing Pens by Steve; Cherry Tree Cottage Quilts; Copper Mountain Quilting; Cutting Bolts; Frontier Quilting; Gary’s Sewing Center; Minky Quilt Shop/Cuddle Soft Quilts; Quilt Heritage Museum; Quilter’s Attic; Sego Lily Quilts-A1 Quilting Machines/Quilt EZ; Sew Creations by Myrna; Textile Treasures by J’neane and more.
Quilters, crafters and sewing enthusiasts from all over Idaho and Northern Utah are invited to participate. The guild would love to display your quilt in the show. Entry forms are available at your neighborhood quilt shop or by calling Kristen Alldrin at 530-227-7831. The guild is collecting quilt entry forms now, so do not delay. The deadline to submit your entry form is Sept. 18.
Admission to the show is $5 each day.
The guild is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting and preserving the art of quilting both historically and today. It does this by promoting educational opportunities, philanthropic endeavors, and by supporting and encouraging quilters and crafters through fellowship and sharing. Quilt Fest 2026 is for everyone.
For general quilt show information, please call Cassie at 208-241-6453 or Debi at 208-406-1614.
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