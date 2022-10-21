Jakob McCormick

Jakob McCormick

 Photo courtesy of the Bannock County Sheriff's Office

POCATELLO — A 21-year-old local man and a male juvenile were arrested Thursday in connection to the vandalism at two The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints buildings on Oct. 14.

Jakob Andrew McCormick has been charged with one count of felony malicious injury to property for causing over $1,000 worth of damage to property and equipment inside the buildings, according to police reports and court records the Idaho State Journal obtained Friday.

Vandalism

A shattered glass door pictured on Friday morning at one of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints buildings across from Caldwell Park in Pocatello. Both LDS buildings near the park were damaged by vandalism during the early morning hours.

Tags

