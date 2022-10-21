A shattered glass door pictured on Friday morning at one of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints buildings across from Caldwell Park in Pocatello. Both LDS buildings near the park were damaged by vandalism during the early morning hours.
POCATELLO — A 21-year-old local man and a male juvenile were arrested Thursday in connection to the vandalism at two The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints buildings on Oct. 14.
Jakob Andrew McCormick has been charged with one count of felony malicious injury to property for causing over $1,000 worth of damage to property and equipment inside the buildings, according to police reports and court records the Idaho State Journal obtained Friday.
The name and the charges filed against the juvenile are not being released at this time because he is under age 18, police said.
The incident began to unfold when Pocatello police responded to the two church buildings in the 100 block of South Seventh Avenue around 6 a.m. on Oct. 14 after a passerby reported the vandalism.
Police found several smashed glass doors and windows at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church building and adjacent family history center. Police also noted that a fire extinguisher had been set off inside the church building, a computer monitor had been punched, and a rock had been thrown through a window, the police report said.
One of the keyholders for the building also told police that a dozen roses had been stolen from the church, police said.
Police thought the suspects might still be in the buildings and used police dogs to conduct a thorough search.
Officials with the LDS Church told officers the cost to replace the windows alone was over $1,600.
No suspects were found but footage from security cameras in the area and a trail of blood from inside the church that extended about five blocks east to the 1200 block of East Lewis Street provided police with clues as to the identities of those responsible, authorities said.
Police also located a backpack near the scene that contained several Twisted Tea alcoholic beverages and also located another empty Twisted Tea can that had blood on it on the ground on the 1000 block of East Lewis Street, police wrote in the report. Two more empty Twisted Tea cans were located outside of a residence on the 1200 block of East Lewis Street, according to the report.
The pastor for Mountain Valley Baptist Church, also located adjacent to Caldwell Park, told police that it too suffered vandalism early Friday morning when someone smashed one of its pumpkins outside the church. The pastor provided police with video camera footage that showed two male figures trying to break into the church around 3:11 a.m. on Oct. 14.
Police spoke to a resident of the 1200 block of East Lewis Street who told officers that she overheard two men discussing plans to commit numerous robberies later in the night, including stealing numerous items from Albertsons, police said.
Officers scoured Pocatello police records related to Twisted Teas and uncovered three recent related reports for incidents in which young male individuals stole numerous Twisted Teas from various stores. One name listed in those reports was that of McCormick, police said.
Officers located McCormick at a home on the 5000 block of Cherokee Street and interviewed him. During the interview, McCormick said he was too drunk to remember what happened that night but admitted to committing the vandalism.
He was arrested and booked into the Bannock County Jail. He appeared in front of 6th District Judge Aaron Thompson for an arraignment hearing Friday, during which he was ordered to be released from jail on his own recognizance with a requirement to complete pre-trial court testing.
McCormick is due back in court on Nov. 2 for a preliminary hearing, during which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.
If convicted of the felony malicious injury to property charge, he faces no less than one and up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $1,000.
