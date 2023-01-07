State police file photo stock image ISJ
Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision involving a pedestrian that occurred at 12:11 pm on Saturday, January 7, 2023, on Interstate 84 at Eagle Road in Ada County.

A 32-year-old male, from Meridian, ID, was seen running on I-84 and was struck by a 2008 Buick Enclave driven by a 77-year-old male from Meridian, ID. The pedestrian was then struck by a 2019 Freightliner commercial vehicle driven by a 66-year-old male from Caldwell, ID.

