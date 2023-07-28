Trent Clark

The Post Register’s David Pace recently asked Dorothy Moon, Chairwoman of Idaho’s once-vaunted Republican Party, “Can I see the document causing the resignation of Idaho’s Republican National Committeeman?” Moon’s answer: “No, (the Idaho Republican Party) is a private club.”

To understand the chairwoman’s answer, one must understand how this gadfly from Stanley got elected to lead Idaho’s Republicans, most of whom she ridicules and wishes to remove from the party. Topping her list of “undesirables” are all those Republicans who didn’t vote for her or her friends McGeachin, Giddings or Durst for Idaho’s top government jobs.

Trent Clark of Soda Springs is president and CEO of Customalting Inc. and has served in the leadership of Idaho business, politics, workforce and humanities education.

