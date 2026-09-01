Dear Canada,
I am so sorry about the recent actions of our President of the United States. Please believe me when I say most Americans are not happy with his leadership, and we can’t wait until he’s out of office. It could be impeachment, it could be the end of his term, it could be death. Even Trump can’t get out of that one. But trust me, this will end. And we can return to our normal, friendly relationship.
A 50% tariff on Canadian goods? What is he thinking? Doesn’t he know, according to my research, helped with AI, Canada is the largest foreign energy supplier to the U.S. In 2025, Canada supplied 63.4% of U.S. crude-oil imports and nearly 100% of U.S. natural-gas imports.
Electricity: Canadian provinces export substantial electricity to U.S. states. In 2025, Canada supplied about 81% of U.S. electricity imports.
Nuclear fuel: Canada is a major supplier of uranium used by American nuclear reactors, supporting U.S. electricity generation and energy security.
Agriculture: Canada supplies the U.S. with things such as potash fertilizer, food products, and agricultural inputs, helping American farmers and food producers.
Manufacturing: The two countries have deeply integrated automotive, manufacturing and supply chains. Parts can cross the border multiple times before a finished product is sold.
Trade and jobs: Canada is consistently one of America's biggest trading partners. Billions of dollars of goods and services cross the border every day, supporting jobs and businesses in both countries.
To add insult to injury, our president decides to rename Lake Ontario “Lake America.” It was a dumb thing to do to the Gulf of Mexico, and it’s a dumb thing to do to Lake Ontario. Doesn’t our president know the name is 225 years old and comes from a treaty with the Seneca Nation?
Well, at least you’re striking back at the bully. A reciprocal tariff on American goods.
And I understand the Ottawa City Council voted to rename Trump Avenue, a residential street in a Central Park neighborhood that has carried that name for 25 years. Trump Avenue is the only place in Canada actually named after Trump himself. According to podcaster Aaron Parnas, suggested replacement names include: Obama Avenue, Canada Avenue, Pelosi Avenue, Rosie O’Donnell Avenue and TACO Avenue (Trump always chickens out).
Hang in there with us, Canada. We love you. This will end.
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