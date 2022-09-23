Boise State grad

A graduate from Boise State University at a recent commencement ceremony.

 Priscilla Grover, courtesy of Boise State University

Almost all Idahoans with federal student loans will qualify for some student loan forgiveness under a Biden administration program rolling out this fall, according to data released Tuesday by the White House.

An Idaho Capital Sun analysis of federal loan data shows that the forgiveness program also would wipe out the federal student debt of more than 73,000 Idahoans — roughly one in three Idahoans who have federal loans — because they owe less than $10,000.