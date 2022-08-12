Rockzilla Pocatello Billboard (2)
Submitted illustration

Monster trucks, movies, and Papa Roach are headlining this week at the Bannock County Event Center.

The Bannock County Rodeo Association (BCRA) hosts barrel racing Monday nights at the Bannock County Event Center’s indoor arena. From 7 to 9 p.m. on Aug. 15, the public can watch cowboys and girls of all ages compete in barrel racing. Admission is free.