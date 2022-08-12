Monster trucks, movies, and Papa Roach are headlining this week at the Bannock County Event Center.
The Bannock County Rodeo Association (BCRA) hosts barrel racing Monday nights at the Bannock County Event Center’s indoor arena. From 7 to 9 p.m. on Aug. 15, the public can watch cowboys and girls of all ages compete in barrel racing. Admission is free.
Finally, it’s Wednesday: Time for Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Company’s regular Wednesday night team roping event, presented by Courtesy Ford & Lincoln, on Aug. 17 from 5 to 10 p.m. in the Indoor Arena of the Bannock County Event Center. Admission is free. For entry fees and more information, visit the Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Co. Facebook page.
Join Healthy City, USA, for their Wednesday night dog walks around the Portneuf Wellness Complex. Meet at Pavillion 2 by the concessions stand at 5:30 p.m. Dogs must be on a leash. Walk for as long as you like and get some Healthy City, USA, swag.
Don’t miss the Monster Truck 2022 Freedom Tour on Friday, Aug. 19, at the Bannock County Event Center. Hosted by HyLite Real Entertainment, this show will be an exciting time for the whole family. Events include best trick, racing, freestyle and more. For $10, you can even ride in a real monster truck. Gates open at 5 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m., with a free pit party from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the gate or online at hylitereal.com.
Get ready to rock at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre with four incredible bands on Friday, Aug. 19, at The Rockzilla Tour with Papa Roach and Falling in Reverse, with special guests Bad Wolves and Hollywood Undead. Tickets are nearly gone, but lawn seating can still be purchased for $30 at idahoconcertseries.com.
Get your weekend cardio workout with Healthy City, USA’s free 5k at the Portneuf Wellness Complex on Saturday, Aug. 20, at 9 a.m. No registration is necessary. The race will start promptly at 9 a.m. at Pavilion 3.
Movies at the Port, presented by Portneuf Health Trust, returns with a screening of Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” (rated PG-13) on Saturday, Aug. 20. Admission is free. Grab your blankets, chairs and popcorn, and join us on the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre lawn for a good time. Gates open at 8 p.m., and movies begin after sundown, weather permitting.
More music acts are coming to the Amphitheatre, including rock bands Lit and Hoobastank on Friday, Sept. 16, hip-hop star Bryce Vine on Friday, Sept. 23, and rock band Candlebox on Friday, Sept. 30. Tickets to the above performances can be purchased at idahoconcertseries.com.
Country music concerts will continue at the Amphitheatre with acts like Sawyer Brown with Logan Mize on Saturday, Sept. 17, and the iconic Uncle Kracker on Saturday, Oct. 1. Tickets for country concerts can be purchased on countryconcertseies.com.
The Event Center, located at 10588 Fairgrounds Drive in Pocatello, comprises the Portneuf Wellness Complex, Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre, indoor arena, grandstands, soccer fields, and RV park. Often referred to as the Bannock County Fairgrounds, this complex can host a wide variety of events. For more information or to book an RV stay or horse stall, visit bannockcountyeventcenter.us.