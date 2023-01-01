Saber

Saber, a Belgian Tervuren who was left partially paralyzed by a gunshot wound last month, has made a miraculous recovery while receiving treatment at Dustin’ Time Rescue in Pocatello.

 Photo by Danniell Dustin

POCATELLO — When Danniell Dustin first met Saber a little under a month ago, the black Belgian Tervuren was covered in his own feces.

The dog was having more than a rough month. Just several weeks prior he’d been partially paralyzed after being shot. He was then surrendered by his owner who couldn’t financially care for him, and was in the hands of the Twin Falls-based Friends Furever Animal Rescue. The rescue was searching for an experienced foster family who could support a dog who had to drag his hind legs behind him to get around.

