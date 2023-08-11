Bridger Andres

Local high school student Bridger Andres with his race car.

 Brad Andres Photo

On Saturday a Century High School senior, known locally for his rally racing feats, will take his skills to the next level and compete against the big guns in the Outlaw Modified class at the Atomic Motor Raceway in Atomic City.

Pocatello's Bridger Andres, who until now has primarily only rally raced — which is where drivers race against the clock on dirt roads — said that taking the step up into the Outlaw Modified class was just the next step in his racing career that felt like a right fit.

