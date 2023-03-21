Vallow-Daybell claims alibi during children's murders

Lori Vallow Daybell is shown here with one of her attorneys, Jim Archibald, during a recent hearing. 

 Pool photo Tony Blakeslee

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A woman charged with conspiracy and murder in connection with the deaths of her two children and her new husband's late wife will no longer face the death penalty, a judge ruled Tuesday.

Lori Vallow Daybell is scheduled to stand trial starting April 3.

guest2187

Am I reading this right? The prosecutors bungled the delivery of evidence in a timely manner and, as a result, lost the ability to seek the death penalty in this case?

