POCATELLO — More than two dozen high school marching bands from across Idaho, Utah and Nevada will gather at Idaho State University on Oct. 17 for the 2026 Mountain West Marching Invitational, a full day of competition and musical performance at the ICCU Dome.
The invitational will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., showcasing approximately 25 marching bands performing precision drill, musicianship, and visual artistry before judges and spectators. The event is open to the public, with admission $15 for adults and $10 for students and seniors. Tickets will be available for purchase at the ICCU Dome on the day of the event.
"The 2026 Mountain West Marching Invitational will feature some 25 marching bands from high schools in Idaho, Utah and Nevada," said Luke Strother, director of bands at ISU. "While this event is a competition, the musicians in these groups are famously supportive and warm with their competitors. This camaraderie endows this event with a vibe like no other, and seeing our young people create art for art's sake is particularly life-affirming."
The annual invitational provides participating students the opportunity to perform in a collegiate venue while receiving educational feedback from adjudicators. It also offers audiences a chance to experience the energy, discipline and artistry of marching band performance throughout the day.
"The Intermountain West Marching Band Invitational is an energizing, community-building experience for all students involved," said Shandra Helman, co-chair of the ISU Department of Music. "It brings together hundreds of like-minded peers in a collaborative, supportive environment where learning and creative artistry take center stage. The excitement of performing in a professional venue like the ICCU Dome adds a sense of occasion that elevates the experience beyond the everyday classroom, especially when attended by thousands of friends, parents, alumni and overall music supporters. It truly takes everyone to help sustain a vibrant arts culture in the region, and the Marching Band Invitational facilitates that strong community connection."
The Mountain West Marching Invitational is presented by the ISU School of the Arts and serves as one of the region's premier educational marching band events, welcoming students, educators, families and community members to celebrate musical excellence and school spirit.
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