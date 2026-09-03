POCATELLO — The Idaho Watercolor Society Southeast Region is sponsoring a watercolor workshop from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 19 at the Pocatello Art Center, 444 N. Main St.
Ms. Leslie Lambert, a well-known artist instructor, will teach the class. Her works have been in galleries, magazines, and online videos, and she holds a signature membership in the Cowgirl Artists of America, Northwest Watercolor Society and Women Artists of the West. She is an adjunct professor at the College of Southern Idaho and teaches workshops internationally throughout the U.S., Canada, Spain and Africa.
No prior knowledge of watercolor is necessary; she considers all beginners and competent artists alike. She will be teaching a technique called "poured watercolor.” Her bio can be found at www.leslielambertart.com.
The cost of the workshop is $45 and can be secured www.pocatelloartcenter.com, or pay in person at the center.
For questions, contact the IWS Regional Director Stan Cope at 208-251-0002.
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