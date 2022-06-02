POCATELLO — Three more artists to perform at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre this summer were announced this week.
Go Out Local’s Summer Concert Series — which brings nine classic rock, alternative rock, hip-hop and other artists to both Boise and Pocatello — announced Wednesday it's hosting Lit and Hoobastank on Sept. 16.
Additionally, the Summer Concert Series announced on Thursday that viral sensation Bryce Vine will play at the amphitheater on Sept. 23.
Lit helped define an entire generation of SoCal power punk with hard-charging hits like “My Own Worst Enemy,” “Miserable," "Zip-Lock" and "Lipstick & Bruises."
The band has released six worldwide studio albums, including their RIAA Certified Platinum “A Place in the Sun,” and they are currently writing and recording new material, which promises to deliver the catchy singable Lit rockers they have become known for, all while evolving with their lifelong fans.
Hoobastank completes this sonic one-two punch with their own impressive catalog of chart-topping hits including “The Reason,” “Crawling In The Dark” and “Out Of Control.”
With a genre-bending, East Coast-meets-West Coast sound all his own, Bryce Vine’s extensive catalog of catchy hits have accumulated more than 720 million streams and have opened the door to performances on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Wendy Williams, The Kelly Clarkson Show, The Late Late Show with James Corden, and Live with Kelly and Ryan. Bryce Vine hasn’t slowed down since his breakthrough success with the two-time platinum “Drew Barrymore,” embarking on sold-out headline tours across the U.S. and earning further hits with the platinum “La La Land” and “I’m Not Alright.”
