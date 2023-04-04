The National Weather Service is describing the snowstorm that has thus far dumped as much as 20 inches of snow on the Pocatello area as a historic event.

The storm arrived early Monday evening and has caused numerous wrecks on local roads, prompting Pocatello police to repeatedly plead with motorists to stay home and refrain from driving until conditions improve.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.