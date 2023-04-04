An Idaho State Police car blocks access to Interstate 86 eastbound in Chubbuck after the decision was made to temporarily shut down the stretch of freeway because of semis getting stuck during Tuesday's snowstorm.
The National Weather Service is describing the snowstorm that has thus far dumped as much as 20 inches of snow on the Pocatello area as a historic event.
The storm arrived early Monday evening and has caused numerous wrecks on local roads, prompting Pocatello police to repeatedly plead with motorists to stay home and refrain from driving until conditions improve.
The weather service issued a special weather alert on Tuesday afternoon calling for record amounts of snow in the Pocatello, Chubbuck, Fort Hall, Blackfoot, American Falls, Aberdeen, Shelley and Firth areas. The snow could continue falling in those areas through Wednesday morning.
The weather service's Tuesday alert stated: "One of the heaviest snowfalls in Pocatello history continues this afternoon and expect an additional 1 to 3 inches of snow. Will continue to see reduced visibility driving and snow covered back streets and expect some re-freezing tonight after sunset. Grip levels have improved on main interstates and U.S. Highways this afternoon. Snowfall in the range of 10 to 20 inches has been recorded in the Pocatello/Chubbuck area with this storm."
The weather service said the storm broke the April 3 record for snowfall at Pocatello Regional Airport with 5.2 inches. It then broke the April 4 record with 6.1 inches of snow recorded at the airport as of Tuesday afternoon, the weather service said.
The storm resulted in numerous wrecks on Pocatello area roads on Tuesday morning and prompted multiple local school districts including Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 and American Falls School District 381 to cancel all Tuesday classes.
No injuries or fatalities have resulted from the Pocatello area crashes, Idaho State Police said.
The stretch of Interstate 86 eastbound that connects to Interstate 15 was so slick and snow-covered on Tuesday morning that several semis got stuck, blocking lanes and significantly backing up traffic. The stuck tractor-trailers caused police to shut down Interstate 86 eastbound in Pocatello and Chubbuck for over three hours.
Pocatello police have issued multiple text alerts Tuesday to motorists urging them to stay at home because of the dangerous road conditions resulting from the falling snow and 45 mph winds.
Police stated in a Tuesday morning alert: "The Pocatello Street Department has been working tirelessly to clear the roads from the heavy snowstorm that has hit the Pocatello area. Due to the heavy snowfall, there have been a lot of stuck vehicles and vehicle accidents. If you do not need to, do not drive in these conditions and remain home or your place of business until road conditions improve."
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning and winter weather advisories for East Idaho prior to the storm's arrival early Monday evening.
The weather service's prediction that much of East Idaho would receive up to 4 inches of snow Monday night through Tuesday morning proved accurate except for the Pocatello area where much more fell and continues to come down.
The storm is the latest in an almost daily series of weather systems to barrel through East Idaho since late March, bringing what seems like a steady wave of snow, rain and high winds to the region. Snow will remain a possibility for much of East Idaho for the rest of the week, so expect winter driving conditions especially in the higher elevations through Saturday.
Elsewhere in the region, an avalanche warning is in effect in the mountains of Bear Lake, Caribou and Franklin counties and wind advisories are in effect in south central Idaho including Twin Falls and Jerome and in southwest Idaho.
Various winter weather warnings are in effect in Nevada, Utah, Wyoming and Montana because of the storm.
