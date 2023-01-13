Health West officials in front of building

Health West will soon acquire seven facilities from Bear Lake Community Health. Pictured from left is Health West Outreach Manager Kelly Martinez, Director of Operations an manager Alex Lemmon, Chief Executive Officer Mindy Benedetti and Chief Medical Officer Mark Horrocks.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

POCATELLO — A community health center headquartered in the Gate City will soon add seven new facilities and approximately 16,000 new patients from two states to its network following a sizable acquisition.

Health West, a Southeast Idaho non-profit organization that strives to provide an array of health care services regardless of a person’s ability to pay, is in the process of acquiring seven facilities across northern Utah, Southeast Idaho and Wyoming from Bear Lake Community Health Center, the company announced in a news release this week.

