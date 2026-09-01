POCATELLO — Please join the Happy Hands Quilt Club members for their monthly meeting on Sept. 9 in the basement of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 215 N. 18th Ave. in Pocatello. The basement entrance is alley-side at the bottom of the accessible ramp. Members and guests can gather beginning at 9:30 a.m. so that the meeting can begin promptly at 10 a.m.
After a brief welcome by club President Kristen Alldrin, the club will enjoy a presentation on organizing fabric scraps.
The club’s business meeting will include show and tell, UFO challenge completions, Notion of the Month and treasurer’s report. Dues for 2026 are $25/year and can be paid before or after the meeting.
Due to the fall retreat, there will be no sew day in September.
Club Sew Days are typically the fourth Wednesday at Alan’s Quilt and Vac, with occasional rescheduling to accommodate the quilt shop calendar.
The club typically meets on the second Wednesday at the church for programs, show and tell and demos.
If you are unable to attend in person, are sick, don’t feel well or are displaying symptoms of illness, please join the meeting later when you are well, or sign in to the Zoom link and attend the meeting virtually. The link will be sent out via email to the mailing list on the Sunday prior to each monthly meeting, or contact J’neane Smith at jneanesmith329@gmail.com.
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