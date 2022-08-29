POCATELLO — The process to replace half of the Pocatello City Council following abrupt resignations earlier this month has officially begun.
The city announced in a Monday news release that Mayor Brian Blad has officially started his search to fill two empty seats on the City Council and that a member appointed by Gov. Brad Little will be sworn in on Thursday.
The Pocatello City Council was cut in half when three members — Christine Stevens, Claudia Ortega and Roger Bray — announced on Aug. 19 they were resigning effective Thursday.
The unprecedented resignations of what amounts to half of the City Council’s six members left the city without a quorum, a legal requirement to pass resolutions and ordinances.
The mass resignation of half of the City Council followed months of divisiveness between the two council factions and weeks of ugliness following statements at two July council meetings by Bray regarding how the city’s lack of crime and diversity compared to some other communities should factor into the Pocatello Police Department’s staffing level.
Typically, vacant positions on the City Council would be entirely up to the mayor to fill and then be subject to City Council approval, but because the council was left without a quorum, the Idaho Governor’s Office is tasked with appointing one member in this scenario in order to reestablish the quorum, according to Idaho code 59-912.
Once the governor’s appointment is sworn in Thursday, Blad will then be tasked with appointing members to fill the other two vacant positions and the four City Council members would vote to approve or deny the appointments.
The governor’s appointment, whom Pocatello did not name in the Monday news release, will be sworn in at 5 p.m. on Thursday inside the City Council chambers at City Hall.
Pocatello residents over age 18 who are interested in serving on the City Council must apply by 5 p.m. Sept. 9. Interested persons can apply in-person at City Hall, located at 911 N. Seventh Ave., or by mail at P.O. Box 4169, Pocatello, Idaho 83205.
Applicants are asked to submit a resume no more than two pages in length and answer each of the following questions in 150 words or less:
— Why are you interested in serving as a City Council Member?
— In your opinion, what is the major issue facing Pocatello?
— How would you address the issue you just described?
“Serving the community is a rewarding job, but one that is very busy,” the city’s news release said. “City Council members have many opportunities to serve the citizens of Pocatello in different ways. Below is a summary of regularly scheduled and special meetings City Council members are expected to attend in addition to events that occur throughout the year."
Regular council meetings
Regular council meetings are held on the first and third Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. in City Hall. A 5:30 p.m. clarification meeting (held directly before the regular council meeting) gives staff an opportunity to review the agenda with council members.
Council work sessions
Work Sessions are held the second Thursday of each month at 9 a.m. in City Hall. These meetings often adjourn before noon.
Special meetings
Special meetings are held to facilitate the mayor and council working with city staff to balance the budget through budget meetings and service level reporting. These special meetings usually begin at 9 a.m. and may not adjourn until 3 p.m. They are typically held in March, April, May and June, but could extend into July. Executive sessions are held as needed. We strive to schedule these types of meetings on Thursdays to coincide with other Council meetings, however, this may not always be possible. Council members participate as council liaisons to various advisory boards that meet monthly.
Speaking engagements
Council members also have the opportunity to represent the city at special events such as parades, business openings, proclamation readings and multiple other community events.
Those interested in additional information are encouraged to contact City Clerk Konni Kendell at 208-234-6215.