CHUBBUCK — A 31-year-old local man was arrested and charged with voluntary manslaughter Wednesday after police say he fatally shot a man at a Chubbuck motel.

Teshombee Qamayne Lang, of Chubbuck, has been charged with voluntary manslaughter, unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and destruction of evidence, all felonies, following a Chubbuck police investigation.