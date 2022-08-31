CHUBBUCK — A 31-year-old local man was arrested and charged with voluntary manslaughter Wednesday after police say he fatally shot a man at a Chubbuck motel.
Teshombee Qamayne Lang, of Chubbuck, has been charged with voluntary manslaughter, unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and destruction of evidence, all felonies, following a Chubbuck police investigation.
The incident began to unfold around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday when Chubbuck police received several calls that a man had been shot outside of the Extended Stay Pocatello motel on West Burnside Avenue in Chubbuck.
Responding police, firefighters and paramedics found the adult male victim — identified Thursday by the Chubbuck Police Department as John Walker, 49, of Chubbuck — and immediately began administering CPR.
"The members of the Chubbuck Police Department extend our condolences to Mr. Walker’s family and friends as they process the unexpected loss of their loved one," Chubbuck police said in a Thursday news release.
The life-saving efforts were unsuccessful and Walker was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.
Police began questioning people in the area about the shooting and identified Lang as a person of interest.
Police said they located Lang at Extended Stay Pocatello around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday and detained him for questioning in connection to the shooting.
Following the initial Chubbuck investigation, police arrested Lang and charged him Wednesday afternoon, the agency said in a news release.
Chubbuck police said they did seize a handgun throughout the course of the investigation.
Police said the investigation into the shooting is in its infancy and more information will be released as it becomes available.
More details about the shooting were not available Thursday following a request from the Bannock County Prosecutor's office to seal the case. The affidavit of probable cause and criminal complaint against Lang were both sealed by judicial order.
West Burnside Avenue and multiple other nearby streets were temporarily shut down by police because of the shooting.
Chubbuck police said they wanted to thank the Chubbuck and Pocatello fire departments, Pocatello police, Bannock County Sheriff's Office and Idaho State Police for assisting them with the incident.
In addition to the charges filed against Lang in connection to the fatal shooting, he also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lang appeared at the Bannock County Courthouse Thursday via video conference from the Bannock County Jail for an arraignment hearing, during which 6th District Magistrate Judge Todd Garbett set Lang’s bond at $500,000.
Lang is due back in court on Sept. 13 for a preliminary hearing in which prosecutors will be tasked with proving there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.
If convicted of all three felony charges against him, Lang faces up to 25 years in prison and a fine of up to $30,000.