Easter is upon us and the whole Christian world will be celebrating this glorious feast, this Chrisrtian tradition of Christ death and Resurrection is centuries old.
Weeks before Easter this tradition has a period of Lent which calls us to repentance, the season helps us get in touch with the Creator God. The Easter mystery is so
Vast and difficult for our human minds to grasp. Webster defines mystery as something that is hard to comprehend or explain.
Inspite of this great mystery,there are graced moments that happen every day in our lives due to the Christ who Resurrected. Have you experienced such Graced Moments?
Are you aware of the many moments in your life which are graced? These moments are Gifts from our Creator God
Scripture tells the account of Jesus death and Resurrection. All Graced Moments come into our lives because of Jesus love for Humanity and His glorious Resurrection.
Mt chapter16, Mt chapter28 and Lk chapter24.
My challenge for the reader and myself is to ponder and experience moments of Grace.
May Easter Blessings be upon you.
Catherine Coffey Patschull,
Pocatello
