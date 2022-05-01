IDAHO FALLS — A scuba team famous for solving cold cases is providing another family with closure.
Adventures With Purpose of Bend, Oregon, was in Idaho Falls on Sunday morning along with Amy and Allen Hall, the parents of missing teen Matthew Jedediah “Jed” Hall.
The 16-year-old Idaho Falls boy was last seen driving on the morning of Jan. 22, 2018.
On Sunday morning Adventures With Purpose divers in cooperation with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and Idaho Falls Police Department located Jed's vehicle, a 2009 gray Nissan Versa hatchback, in the Snake River just south of the Johns Hole boat ramp at River Parkway and Highway 20.
Human remains were found inside the vehicle, Idaho Falls police reported.
Adventures With Purpose posted via Facebook on Sunday that "a full autopsy will need to be conducted before confirmation can be made that Jed has been brought home. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Jed's family during this difficult time."
Adventures With Purpose said it began searching the Snake River near Jed's last known cell phone ping around 9 a.m. Sunday. About 20 minutes later the group's divers located Jed's Nissan, identified via its license plates, in 8 feet of water 50 feet from shore and 75 yards downstream from the Johns Hole boat ramp.
The vehicle was removed from the river by Adventures With Purpose with help from local law enforcement and Hendrickson’s Towing.
Idaho Falls police said that Jed was reported missing by his parents shortly before 7 a.m. on Jan. 22, 2018.
Police said, "Through the investigation, Idaho Falls police investigators learned that Jed left home between the hours of 2 a.m. and 7 a.m. in a grey 2009 Nissan Versa. Jed took a 9mm handgun and various camping/survival gear."
Police said that around 2:30 a.m. Jan. 22 "Jed was seen on security cameras at American Heritage Charter School, his school just outside (Idaho Falls) city limits. Jed broke a window to enter the school, left a note, a necklace and money in a friend’s locker, exited the school, then left in his vehicle."
Police added that Jed's parents found a note from him saying "he may attempt suicide."
Adventures With Purpose is not the first dive team to search for Jed.
Idaho Falls police stated, "Investigators have coordinated with dive teams to search various areas of the Snake River that runs through Idaho Falls and Bonneville County searching for Jed or his vehicle. Investigators have traveled to other states and have even investigated tips that Jed may be in other countries."
But it took Adventures with Purpose to locate the biggest clues in the cold case to date: Jed's vehicle and possibly his remains.
The scuba team with a talent for sleuthing has received national media attention for its success in cracking watery cold cases. CNN did a story on Adventures With Purpose in February, saying the dive team started with "a mission to clean up trash in lakes and rivers."
Since then Adventures With Purpose "has found countless clues hidden beneath the water's surface, and become a lifeline for families desperate for answers," CNN stated.
After the events of Sunday morning, it looks like one more family has been added to that list.
"Hug the ones you love for you never know when it might be the last time you see them," Adventures With Purpose said.