CHUBBUCK — A new traffic circle at the intersection of Philbin and Chubbuck roads has opened to vehicles after several months of construction.
The construction project, which closed the intersection for an extended time, began in mid-April and was completed just recently in early August.
The City of Chubbuck said the roundabout opened to traffic as of Friday. Final street lights still need to be installed, but temporary lighting is in use there.
Chubbuck Mayor Kevin England said the city is "just tickled that the roundabout is ready," adding that it looks "fantastic" and is "very functional."
"We couldn't be happier with the way it turned out," England said. "I had a couple people tell me they went out there and thought they were in a different city because it has really changed the look of that corner."
The city called the roundabout an "important project" and said they're "excited for the improved efficiencies and safety the roundabout will provide."
"Roundabouts have been proven to be much safer than traditional intersections because they give drivers more time to judge and react to other cars, reduce the severity of crashes and reduce fatalities by up to 90 percent," the city wrote on Facebook. "They also offer 75 percent fewer conflict points than traditional intersections and cost much less to operate."
England said the street lighting at the intersection is delayed due to supply issues, but it should be installed and operational within the next few months.