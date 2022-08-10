roundabout

 Devin Hillam Photo

CHUBBUCK — A new traffic circle at the intersection of Philbin and Chubbuck roads has opened to vehicles after several months of construction.

The construction project, which closed the intersection for an extended time, began in mid-April and was completed just recently in early August. 