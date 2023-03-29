Crowd at Pocatello town hall meeting

Over 200 people attended a town hall meeting at Pocatello City Hall Tuesday night where book banning at the Marshall Public Library took center stage.

POCATELLO — The national conversation surrounding the banning of books centered on gender and sexuality was the center of attention at a packed Pocatello town hall meeting held at City Hall Tuesday night.

The council chambers at City Hall, which has an occupancy of 180 people, was at max capacity about 15 minutes before the meeting began and approximately 40 more people filled the adjacent foyer to observe the meeting on a television installed on the wall.

Pocatello Library Director Eric Suess

Eric Suess, the director of the Marshall Public Library, speaks during a town hall meeting at Pocatello City Hall Tuesday night about the library.
Protect children sign at town hall meeting

An audience member holds a sign that reads "Protect children not porn" at a town hall meeting at Pocatello City Hall Tuesday night about the Marshall Public Library.
Vickie Christensen

Vickie Christensen, the library specialist at the Marshall Public Library speaks while holding a copy of "Gender Queer: A Memoir" while speaking during a town hall meeting at Pocatello City Hall Tuesday night about the library. 
Paul Frantz

Pocatello resident Paul Frantz speaks during a town hall meeting at Pocatello City Hall Tuesday night about the Marshall Public Library.
We belong sign at town hall meeting

An audience member holds a sign that reads "We belong" under a rainbow at a town hall meeting at Pocatello City Hall Tuesday night about the Marshall Public Library.

