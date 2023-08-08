Gov. Little

Gov. Brad Little at Tuesday morning's ribbon-cutting event for The Village, a new youth assessment center in Pocatello.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

POCATELLO — Gov. Brad Little visited Pocatello on Tuesday and heaped heavy praise on the state he leads, especially when comparing Idaho to places like California, Washington and Oregon.

Much of what the governor spoke about in the Gate City dealt with the many economic trends that make Idaho the envy of many other states as well as initiatives he's quarterbacked to improve Idahoans' lives.

But he couldn't help but point out that Idaho's government has smartly avoided the disastrous course being followed by nearby states that have taken a soft stance on crime and are reeling from massive populations of homeless people.

“If you go to Seattle or Portland or San Francisco and see what their streets are like, the decriminalization that they've done in the drug business, it's no wonder I'm going to have to build a wall around Idaho and make California pay for it,” Little said. 

That remark was part of Little's Tuesday morning speech at the Idaho State University Alumni Center during the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce Governor's Breakfast event.

He touted Idaho’s awesome recovery after the COVID pandemic as well as the state's resiliency in maintaining a strong workforce and preventing unemployment, which is currently under 3 percent statewide.

Little also mentioned that Idaho's individual income growth of just over 9 percent is the best in the U.S.

