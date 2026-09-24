The state’s average price for regular gasoline jumped 10 cents overnight to $4.96 per gallon, while drivers in Boise and Idaho Falls are seeing average prices that are 17 and 16 cents higher than Monday, respectively.
Idaho’s average for regular gas is 10 cents more than a day ago, 14 cents more than a week ago, 47 cents more than a month ago, and $1.44 more than a year ago, according to AAA Idaho. Several of Idaho’s largest cities now join rural counties above the $5 mark, including Boise ($5.04), Idaho Falls ($5.00), Pocatello ($5.02), and Twin Falls ($5.02), according to AAA.
The average price for diesel in Idaho spiked to $6.59 on Tuesday, the highest average price ever recorded by AAA.
“The causes are the same, but the symptoms are more severe – global conflict putting pressure on crude oil affects the price of everything you can make by refining the crude,” said AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde in the press release. “These price jumps are simply shocking.”
The West Texas Intermediate benchmark for crude is currently trading near $91 per barrel, a drop of nearly $10 from late last week, the press release said.
“Market instability could continue in the short term, and consumers will have to cope as best we can,” Conde said. “Please follow the fuel grade requirements in your owner’s manual. If you’ve been purchasing a higher grade of gasoline with the belief that you’re giving your car a ‘treat,’ you could be spending unnecessary money for a marginal benefit.”
Here’s a look at Idaho gas prices as of Tuesday morning:
Boise – $5.04 (up 17 cents overnight)
Coeur d’Alene – $4.63 (no change)
Franklin – $4.78 (up ten cents overnight)
Idaho Falls – $4.84 (up 16 cents overnight)
Lewiston – $4.63 (up a penny overnight)
Pocatello – $4.86 (up 16 cents overnight)
Rexburg – $4.93 (up 10 cents overnight)
Twin Falls – $4.95 (up seven cents overnight)
For more information, go to https://gasprices.aaa.com/ and the AAA Fuel Price Finder.
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