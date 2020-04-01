POCATELLO — Police have identified the man who last month allegedly entered two west side Pocatello convenience stores claiming he had coronavirus and in one of the incidents sprayed a store employee in the face with what authorities believe was bleach.
Pocatello police told the Idaho State Journal on Wednesday afternoon that they are attempting to locate the man in connection to the incidents as they investigate the matter for potential criminal charges.
Police said they do not believe the man presents any threat to the public at this time.
On the morning of March 20 the man, who police are not naming at this time, entered the Pit Stop Chevron located at 1309 N. Arthur Ave. and the Common Cents at 1010 N. Arthur Ave. claiming he had coronavirus, police said.
Police would not specify at which convenience store the man sprayed a store employee with bleach.
The employee was not seriously injured by the bleach, police said.
Pocatello police took to social media on Tuesday night asking for the public’s help in identifying the man and confirmed on Wednesday that they had determined his identity and were trying to locate him so he could be questioned about the convenience store incidents.
Pocatello police would not release further information about the incidents.