Bingham County has spawned a surprising number of businesses that have quietly grown into large, multi-state entities, without a lot of fanfare. One such business is Conquest Insurance.
James C. Percy, Jr. (Jim), a graduate of the University of Wyoming, started his insurance career at Tandy & Wood in Idaho Falls. Recognizing his potential, two married couples partnered with him to buy the Parkinson Insurance Agency in Blackfoot and eventually rename it Conquest Insurance. In 1984, Jim bought the building at 144 W. Bridge and ran the company from that location for 33 years.
In 1987, Percy married Julie Kay Johnston, a Utah State graduate who moved here to work at the TAN site for Rockwell Intl. Julie quit her INL site job in 1989 and joined the insurance business full-time. Their two sons, J.C. and Chris, grew up in the insurance industry and J.C. will be taking over the business in the near future.
During the 1990s, when the boys were school-aged, Jim spent countless hours coaching wrestling and football for the boys and their friends. His philosophy was that the important things a young person gets out of sports carry through into their future career – things like teamwork, relationships, tenacity, dependability, and a drive to push through to the final buzzer. These things can’t be taught but must be nurtured in young athletes. The Percy boys (and others in that group) went on to be nearly unbeatable in their high school and college years.
In 2017, Conquest Insurance built a new and stunning building across the street from Jensen Grove at 780 Jensen Grove Drive. The remarkable old jewelers safe from 144 W Bridge, former home of Christ Jewelry, has found a new home to the right of the front door, as the central feature of a bookcase. While covering home and auto insurance, Conquest has found a niche in covering large family-corporation farms. There are 2 additional office locations to handle the business they are doing in 22 states.
Jim says that running a family-owned business and watching his son come in to help grow that business has been very satisfying. My favorite part of the interview – when Jim looked at Julie, with love in his eyes, and said “Julie is the key to this whole thing”.
And those original partners? They were Jim and Freida Pahl from the Pleasant Valley area, and Gilbert and Wanda Kent of American Falls. Two large suits of armor stand in the entry of the new building, each dedicated to those far-sighted individuals who helped get the company rolling.
The Bingham County Historical Society would like to thank the young men of Riverside 1st Ward for rebuilding the access ramp outside our front door. Attending this church activity were Jesse Moser, Tanner Despain, and Brogan Katseanes, supervised by Joseph Despain and Kenyon Martin. Great job!
