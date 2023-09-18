Conquest Insurance

 Photo courtesy of Bingham County Historical Society

Bingham County has spawned a surprising number of businesses that have quietly grown into large, multi-state entities, without a lot of fanfare. One such business is Conquest Insurance.

James C. Percy, Jr. (Jim), a graduate of the University of Wyoming, started his insurance career at Tandy & Wood in Idaho Falls. Recognizing his potential, two married couples partnered with him to buy the Parkinson Insurance Agency in Blackfoot and eventually rename it Conquest Insurance. In 1984, Jim bought the building at 144 W. Bridge and ran the company from that location for 33 years.

