POCATELLO — The fourth annual Prepare To Roar athletics fundraising campaign is set to begin on Monday to bring Bengal nation together to pledge support for the university’s athletics department.
Thanks to the generosity of a record number of challenge donors, including corporate partners Citizens Community Bank, Direct Communications and Portneuf Health Trust, as well as the Football Alumni Team, the bar has been raised for this year’s effort. Idaho State University athletics has set a lofty goal of 400 donors and $600,000 raised by the time the campaign ends on Aug. 25, increasing the target mark by 100 donors and $100,000 from last year’s goal. Along with local businesses, the following individuals have also committed to serving as challenge donors for this year’s effort — they include Peter ‘63 and Nancy Kole, Dick ‘76 and Connie Luebke, Phil and Bekki Meador, Earl ‘97 and Bernee Stoddard, Brett ‘04 and Jennifer Fowler, and Joe Haber ‘90.
”The annual fall Prepare To Roar campaign makes a tremendous impact for Bengal athletics year in and year out. These funds have created growth in our budget, all of which have been funneled directly to better serving our student-athletes. This campaign is special for that reason. Every gift reaches the very foundation of our mission — our students,” said Pauline Thiros, director of athletics. “These gifts improve their gear, their travel, their nutrition, their scholarships and their academic support. Gifts to this campaign have helped us improve our facilities, and they empower us to perform at a higher level. When you make a gift to a sport club through Prepare To Roar, our student-athletes and coaches feel it immediately and invest it immediately in their greatest needs. That is a great thing.”
During the campaign, gifts can be earmarked for 17 different designations highlighted by each of the university’s NCAA Division I teams or the department’s Champions Fund, which is allocated to high-priority projects within athletics that support the department’s mission. Gifts can also be made to the Iron Ambush Club, which supports sports performance/strength and conditioning, Bengal nutrition and the newly established cost of attendance fund.
“The Prepare To Roar campaign is an opportunity for every member of the Bengal family to support their favorite team at Idaho State,” said Crew Keller, senior associate athletic director for development and external relations. “With exciting challenges and countless ways to level up your gift and make a heightened impact, all alumni, friends and fans are encouraged to participate and make their mark on Bengal athletics.”
Bengal Athletics is an annual fundraising event that supports over 340 student-athletes and allows them to achieve their goals both on and off the field of play. Your gift is 100% tax-deductible and directly impacts the student-athlete experience by way of nutrition, scholarship aid, medical care, academic support, facility enhancements and much more.
Interested in learning more about the 2023 Prepare To Roar campaign or making your gift in advance? Visit the campaign website at https://tinyurl.com/3ukdzm49
To inquire about supporting a Bengal team or to provide another matching gift opportunity during this campaign, please contact Senior Associate Athletic Director for Development and External Relations Crew Keller via email, crewkeller@isu.edu, or over the phone at 208-220-4773.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.