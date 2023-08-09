Prepare to Roar Postcard

Prepare To Roar helps grow ISU athletics' budget so that it can better serving its student-athletes.

 Image courtesy of Idaho State University

POCATELLO — The fourth annual Prepare To Roar athletics fundraising campaign is set to begin on Monday to bring Bengal nation together to pledge support for the university’s athletics department.

Thanks to the generosity of a record number of challenge donors, including corporate partners Citizens Community Bank, Direct Communications and Portneuf Health Trust, as well as the Football Alumni Team, the bar has been raised for this year’s effort. Idaho State University athletics has set a lofty goal of 400 donors and $600,000 raised by the time the campaign ends on Aug. 25, increasing the target mark by 100 donors and $100,000 from last year’s goal. Along with local businesses, the following individuals have also committed to serving as challenge donors for this year’s effort — they include Peter ‘63 and Nancy Kole, Dick ‘76 and Connie Luebke, Phil and Bekki Meador, Earl ‘97 and Bernee Stoddard, Brett ‘04 and Jennifer Fowler, and Joe Haber ‘90.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.