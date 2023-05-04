Portneuf Medical Center

The Portneuf Medical Center is pictured.

 Photo courtesy of Portneuf Medical Center

POCATELLO — Portneuf Medical Center received an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit upholding the standard of patient safety in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers. This national distinction celebrates Portneuf Medical Center’s achievements in prioritizing patient safety by protecting patients from preventable harm and errors. The new grades reflect performance primarily during the height of the pandemic.

“Quality does not just happen. Rather, it is achieved through a rigorous focus on process improvement, an eye on the highest quality patient care and a dedicated health care team,” said Jordan Herget, chief executive officer at Portneuf Medical Center. “I am proud of our team and honored (to) continue to be recognized for our achievements.”

