POCATELLO — Congratulations to Payce Carter, a fifth grade learner at Tyhee Elementary School, and Adrie Johnson, an eighth grade learner attending Irving Middle School, who were chosen as the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 October C.A.K.E. award recipients. C.A.K.E. stands for Character, Attitude, Kindness and Encouragement.
Payce was nominated by his teacher, Mrs. Katherine Brunger. In her nomination letter, Mrs. Brunger wrote: “Payce is an amazing student! He always comes to school with a good attitude and ready to learn. He works hard each day to follow the rules and listen to his teachers. He is always kind and willing to help others. He strives to do his best each day. He makes sure that he understands everything we are learning and he is willing to help others if they do not understand it yet. He is friendly to everyone, an excellent student, and a great example for our school!”
Adrie was nominated by her teacher, Mr. Mark Holzer. In his nomination letter, Mr. Holzer wrote: “Adrie Johnson is a standout student and leader at Irving middle school. Academically — outstanding; classroom behavior — exemplary; athletic ability — top of her class. But the real reason I am nominating her is because of her respectfulness, kindness and maturity. Adrie's manners are explicit. Never a day goes by where she is not incredibly polite, sincere and truly interested your well-being. She treats fellow students with true kindness. She is a dominant force in the classroom and on the courts in both volleyball and basketball. Her personality is bright, always happy and makes those around feel better. She has a bright future ahead because of the fine characteristics she has mastered at this early age. Students like Adrie make Irving a special place for staff and students alike.”
Payce and Adrie were recognized at the board of trustees meeting Oct. 20. McDonald's provides each learner and their nominators with a gift card, along with $50 to purchase books for the school’s media center in the recipients’ names. Payce and Adrie were also recognized among their peers in their class with a special treat.
PCSD 25 believes a safe, supportive, caring and respectful environment is critical to student learning. The District Education Foundation, in partnership with McDonald’s, supports the Learner-of-the-Month C.A.K.E. Award to recognize students who show great character. The Learner-of-the-Month C.A.K.E. Award recognizes one elementary learner and one secondary learner from the school district, from October through May. In addition to being recognized at the monthly board meetings, the recipients also receive a special treat delivered to their classrooms, to be enjoyed with and among their peers. Nominations for the C.A.K.E. Award are submitted by a teacher who has observed the nominee’s behavior and are approved by the school’s principal.